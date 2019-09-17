New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard to pitch to Rene Rivera on Wednesday | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 17, 2019 8:27 PM — Newsday 3m
DENVER — With their season on the fritz, the Mets are ready to cede to Noah Syndergaard’s catcher preferences for at least one game, manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday. Syndergaard will pitch to thi
Tweets
-
Frazier with a leadoff single in the 6th! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's back and helping the cause https://t.co/ctHPNlgApzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman is through 5 scoreless innings with 6 K's! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
5 innings done. Not a run to be found yet.TV / Radio Network
-
Marcus Stroman with 5 excellent innings in Colorado. Can’t ask for anything more than he’s giving them tonight. The offense, on the other hand… #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
McNeil makes the play on the warning track in left and Stroman is through 5 scoreless #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets