Panik on Mets tenure: 'We love New York'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
Off-days have become welcome respites for Joe Panik, who often hosts cookouts with his wife at the couple’s Duchess County, N.Y. home. Panik’s parents and in-laws attend, as the entire Panik extended family takes advantage of his return to the area....
Tweets
-
Frazier with a leadoff single in the 6th! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's back and helping the cause https://t.co/ctHPNlgApzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman is through 5 scoreless innings with 6 K's! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
5 innings done. Not a run to be found yet.TV / Radio Network
-
Marcus Stroman with 5 excellent innings in Colorado. Can’t ask for anything more than he’s giving them tonight. The offense, on the other hand… #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
McNeil makes the play on the warning track in left and Stroman is through 5 scoreless #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
