Gil Must Go: Two words – Koosman Expos
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Koosman. Expos. What do you think happened? Jerry is 15-9 now…imagine if the Mets had scored some runs for him the first half of the season? He’d be battling Seaver for the Cy. Anyway, the Mets won their 90th game (!) and the Expos lost their 102nd.
Tweets
-
The #Mets won and the #Cubs lost, so we gain a game, now 4.0 GB with 11 to go. One game at a time #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
2019 Mets have exceeded 2018 Mets win total, so if that’s what BVW meant by “come get us,” gosh darn it, mission accomplished! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well, Sisyphus, let's start pushing again … PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! Mets 6 Rockies 1.TV / Radio Network
-
PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! 📘📙 #METS WIN! BRILLIANT START BY STROMAN, AS ROSARIO, NIMMO, AND ALONSO ALL HOMER TO BRING HOME THE 6-1 W! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Put it in the books! #MetsWin!Official Team Account
-
4 back. I kind of still believe.Blogger / Podcaster
