Gil Must Go: Two words – Koosman Expos

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Koosman. Expos.  What do you think happened? Jerry is 15-9 now…imagine if the Mets had scored some runs for him the first half of the season?  He’d be battling Seaver for the Cy. Anyway, the Mets won their 90th game (!) and the Expos lost their 102nd.

