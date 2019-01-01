New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hit MLB-high 48th HR? Meet Coach Shanahan
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
The most successful coach in Broncos history was in attendance at Coors Field on Tuesday night, saving his heartiest congratulations for a player from New York, not Colorado. After Pete Alonso crushed a 467-foot home run and returned to the dugout...
Tweets
-
RT @AlLeiter22: I miss and love this! Billy Martin was my first manager....need I say more. Personality, emotion, and theater has severely been diminished. #managertirades #progress? https://t.co/b5iBDov7bjPlayer
-
#Mets gets some help form a former #Yankee https://t.co/X9wwwAKK5bBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CaptMaverick85: @PavlovicNBCS @Buster_ESPN Made a side by side. Sr’s 400th at Fenway with Grandson’s first.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/ymAyKeppuH Yes. I stayed up and did a $#@$#'ing podcast after that ##$@^$@^$. (Sorry. Long night.) @WEEI #SoxDailyTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @drewdavis71: Carl Yastrzemski never had more than 7 plate appearance in a single game at Fenway Park Mike Yastrzemski just had 8 in his first ever game at Fenway @TylerKepnerBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I have no idea why Bartolo is in the DR dismantling what appears to be 11 year olds, all I know is that I love it. We’ve seen that third pitch a thousand times - two seamer running back over the plate. Like yesterday.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets