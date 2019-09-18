New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets just 4 back

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Seems the Mets won 6-1.  I got home from Big Road Trip and just wasn’t in the mood for a Mets game.  Can you believe I had to work all day, then take an evening flight, and am now up at 5:45am blogging before commuting two hours...

