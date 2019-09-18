New York Mets
Mets ace Jacob deGrom comfortably second on the active career ERA list
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7s
New York Mets fans know how special Jacob deGrom is. A look at his lifetime ERA compared to other veterans further proves the point. We all know Jacob deGr...
