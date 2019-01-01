New York Mets

Bobby Valentine explains how Mets should try to fix the Noah Syndergaard-Wilson Ramos relationship

Instead of catering to Noah Syndergaard's request to pitch to Tomas Nido or Rene Rivera -- which they are doing on Wednesday -- they should be fixing the issue in order to make Wilson Ramos Syndergaard's top choice.

