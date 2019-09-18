New York Mets

New York Post
46598151_thumbnail

David Cone can empathize with Noah Syndergaard’s catcher fury

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 10m

DENVER — No one ever called David Cone a diva. He never felt like a diva, even in 2000 when he pushed to work with a catcher besides Jorge Posada. Nevertheless, the two-time former Met and current

Tweets