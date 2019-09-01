New York Mets

Mets Merized
46599850_thumbnail

Pete Alonso Reclaims MLB Home Run Lead

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 35s

Pete Alonso has made history with the New York Mets in 2019, already owning the Mets' single-season home run record with 1 1/2 weeks left in the season.That being said, the first baseman still

Tweets