New York Mets

The Mets Police
46600785_thumbnail

Groovy picture of Casey at Mets’ last Polo Grounds game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 50s

Just wanted to share this because it is awesome. Today In 1963: The New York #Mets play their last game at the Polo Grounds. Casey Stengel and his wife Edna say goodbye to the place where they first met back in 1923! #MLB #NYC #History pic.twitter.com

Tweets