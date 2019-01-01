New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2019 AFL Preview
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Minors 4m
Every year some of the MLB's best young talent, and potential future superstars, gather together in Arizona to play a short season's worth of baseball to prepare themselves for the next step in thei
Tweets
-
Not only did @Pete_Alonso20 smack his league leading 48th home run yesterday, but he got the chance to meet @Broncos’ Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan. @AnthonyDiComo has the story on their interaction. https://t.co/tYx4oQJt4dOfficial Team Account
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: @MStrooo6 @Mets @Amed_Rosario @FlavaFraz21 @HDMHApparel #LFGM 🤘🏼🤙🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MStrooo6: Resilient squad. Thankful I get to watch @Pete_Alonso20’s historic year unfold! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets missing the playoffs should have one silver lining -- no more Mickey Callaway, writes @JakeBrownRadio. https://t.co/yKwvkV3bgiTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TeamVivalo: The most un-tradeable player in major league baseball, you can’t tell me otherwise. @TalkinJake @Jomboy_ #Gleyber https://t.co/TKqh9JY5bVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HannahRKeyser: We finally did it, we banwagoned the Mets, a surprisingly lovable team that seems almost constitutionally ill-suited to the sport of baseball. https://t.co/fkfbTTDQOIBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets