New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open thread: Mets vs. Rockies, 9/18/19
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Noah Syndergaard will be pitching to Rene Rivera in the series finale in Colorado as the Mets try to keep faint playoff hope alive.
Tweets
-
Eli unhappy about demotion, but 'I'm not dying' https://t.co/zN8a838lTlTV / Radio Network
-
Robinson Canó was just robbed of a run scoring single. That’s a shame. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
300 police officers + 300 private security guards https://t.co/Zam6rGAWDNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil dunks a single to RF to send Brandon Nimmo to third. This is now his 51st multi-hit game of the season. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MollieeWalkerr: The plan is for Stanton to play 4-5 innings tonight with just a couple at-bats, per Boone. “If everything goes well today, we might DH him tomorrow for a full game.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Can you say apple? https://t.co/0pvA0YbdOGSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets