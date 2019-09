Did any reporter follow up and ask why they couldn't have pinch-hit for Rivera and then subbed in Tomas Nido for the bottom of the sixth? #Mets

Mickey Callaway on why he did not pinch-hit for Rene Rivera with the bases loaded in the sixth: "The main thing was Noah was still probably going to pitch ... And Rene's a good hitter. We have faith that he's going to get a big hit."