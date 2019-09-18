New York Mets

Lohud
5c2dcab3-0780-4662-9384-86ab5d496ae7-ap19261769971970

NY Mets rally in the ninth to top Colorado Rockies, 7-4

by: @lohud LoHud 24s

The New York Mets rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-4, as they fight to stay in the wild-card race.

Tweets