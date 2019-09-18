New York Mets
NY Mets rally in the ninth to top Rockies and keep playoff hopes alive
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 4m
The New York Mets rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-4, as they fight to stay in the wild-card race.
