New York Mets

Mets 360
46612543_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Mets 7, Rockies 4 (9/18/19)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5m

After sleepwalking through most of the game, the Mets put up five runs in the final two innings to pull out an improbable 7-4 win over the Rockies in Denver. The win gave the Mets the series and ke…

Tweets