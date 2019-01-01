New York Mets

Mets' Noah Syndergaard says he might need Dr. Phil's help with slider

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard says he's tried everything to help his trademark slider this season, but things just haven't come around. Now he's even casually mentioning maybe famed therapist and talk show host, Dr. Phil, can help.

