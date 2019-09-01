New York Mets
Mets Rally To Save Season
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy
This was shaping up to be one of those games that not only gets everyone fired. It was also a game which would lead to fans looking to tar and feather everyone. It was going to be that maddening a …
#Mets won #Nationals lost #Brewers lost #Cubs lost We are 3 GB in the NL Wild Card with 10 games remaining. It’s crunch time #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI w/@Hardestyespn Mets manager Mickey Callaway refused to pinch hit for Rivera tonight in a big spot because of Syndergaard's preference to throw to anyone not named Ramos; will this be an issue in the final stretch of games?
The Cubs lost. The Brewers lost. The Phillies won. The Mets won. The Mets are three games out, with 10 games to go. #LGM
Both the Cubs and the Brewers lost tonight. The Mets are once again 3 games out of a Wild Card spot. (via @Reds)
