Gil Must Go: Seaver vs. Expos….come on…let’s start talking Magic Numbers!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30s

These 1969 Mets win so often it’s getting boring.  I mean, the Expos are a complete joke, and Seaver’s been on one hell of a roll. What to say?  This is incredible. Seaver won his 23rd.  The Mets their 91st.  The Expos lost their 103rd.  The Cubs...

