New York Mets

Mets Minors

Andres Gimenez Kicks off AFL with Game-Winner

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 3m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Scottsdale (1-0) 5, Mesa (0-1) 4 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI(1), BB | .333 AVG/1.667 OPS1B Ali Sanchez: Defensive ReplacementDespite a

Tweets