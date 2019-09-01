New York Mets

Mets Merized
40627377_thumbnail

Andres Gimenez Starts AFL Season With Game-Winning Hit

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 5m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Scottsdale (1-0) 5, Mesa (0-1) 4 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI(1), BB | .333 AVG/1.667 OPS1B Ali Sanchez: Defensive ReplacementDespite a

Tweets