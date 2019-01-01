New York Mets

Metsblog
46629183_thumbnail

Despite Pete Alonso's incredible 2019, these individual Mets seasons still rank above

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 40s

As incredible of a debut as Pete Alonso is having, his projected 5.1 fWAR for this season won't rank him in the organization's all-time Top 5 seasons by a position player.

Tweets