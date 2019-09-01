New York Mets

Mets Merized
46630783_thumbnail

Wild Card Update: Late Inning Rallies Keep Mets Hopes Alive

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

Around 6:00 P.M. on September 18, 2019, it seemed like it was time to call it. The Mets team was about to lose two out of three to the Colorado Rockies to drop 4.5 games out of the Wild Card with

Tweets