Mets' Pete Alonso on pace to tie Aaron Judge's MLB rookie home run record

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

After blasting homers in his last two games -- including his MLB-leading 49th of the season on Wednesday -- Pete Alonso is now on pace to tie Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's rookie home run record of 52.

