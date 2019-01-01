New York Mets
Mets: I Should Have Known – Did I/We Dismiss This Team Too Soon
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 30s
Mets fans, I thought it was over Sunday. And it still may be an impossible task. But did I dis the team - by writing a psalm of praise with a back swipe...
Like Tom Brady needs the help 🤷♂️ https://t.co/V4y6st4qDOBlogger / Podcaster
Amed Rosario's numbers have been on the upswing for the Mets: https://t.co/Ahy1ALBjHt | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
RT @greg_prince: 1969 Mets 152-game record of 91-61 is 6th-best in club history. *Bob Moose no-hits Mets (go figure)* *4-0 loss to Pirates matched by Cubs bowing 4-1 to Cards* *Mets lead over Cubs remains 4, Magic Number to clinch East reduced to 6*Blogger / Podcaster
RT @greg_prince: METS AFTER 152 GAMES 2019: 79-73 ***19th-best NYM w/1970, 1972*** — 1973 Mets (75-77) beat Bucs at Shea 7-3; Cleon 5 RBI, Stone 6 IP (12-3), Tug 3 IP save; Mets tied w/ STL for 3rd, 1 1/2 GB PIT — 2016 Mets (80-72) in 3-way Wild Card tie w/STL, SFGBlogger / Podcaster
Most strikeouts by a #Mets reliever in a a single-season (pitcher appeared only as a reliever, no starts): Armando Benitez: 128 (1999) Skip Lockwood: 108 (1976) Armando Benitez: 106 (2000) Jeff Reardon: 101 (1980) Seth Lugo: 99 (2019) #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TheRealHoov: @PRINCE_OF_NY Preller's biggest problem is he refuses to trade anything of value, prospect wise. When your opening salvo is "You can't have our top 4 prospects" you arent going to make much headway, Mets & Padres could have massive mutually beneficial trade this offseason but he'd never do itBlogger / Podcaster
