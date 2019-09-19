New York Mets

Newsday
46640200_thumbnail

Amed Rosario's numbers have been on the upswing for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 19, 2019 6:39 PM Newsday 2m

For Amed Rosario, averageness has never felt so triumphant. Through the ups and downs of his second full major-league season, Rosario heads into the Mets’ final 10 games, starting Friday in Cincinnati

Tweets