New York Mets

Sports Media 101

Noah Syndergaard's future with the New York Mets remains cloudy

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 3m

By: Mike Phillips | September 19, 2019 The New York Mets gave Noah Syndergaard his personal catcher yesterday, but the results did not improve. Syndergaard struggled mightily against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four runs on 10 hits in 5.2...

Tweets