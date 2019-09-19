New York Mets

New York Post
46644510_thumbnail

Mets’ Jacob deGrom down to last two shots to boost Cy Young resume

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7m

CINCINNATI — Jacob deGrom shaved his ERA from 2.70 to 2.61 in his last start, at a time every number is under the microscope for Cy Young award consideration. The reigning NL winner will make his

Tweets