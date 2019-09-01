New York Mets

nj.com
45703900_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Why ex-Yankee Derek Jeter made mistake by keeping Marlins manager Don Mattingly - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is bringing manager Don Mattingly back for 2020 and beyond, meaning the former Yankees captains will continue to work on rebuilding the National League East cellar dwellars.

Tweets