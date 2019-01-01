New York Mets

Metsblog
46654621_thumbnail

Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom could put Mets in exclusive club as NL award winners

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

While the Mets' focus down the September stretch of the 2019 regular season remains on the final push for the postseason, Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom -- two key catalysts for the team's contention since April -- are on a potential path to history.

Tweets