New York Mets

The Mets Police
46655230_thumbnail

(Clickbait!) What happened to the original design for Free Shirt Friday September 27? Was Joe Torre involved???

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I see the Mets have swapped the Free Shirt Friday for 9/27 from the originally announced…. ….Which was one hell of a design….to this….. Why do you think they switched?  Do you think maybe JOE TORRE MADE THEM?   The Mets do fear Torre and do let...

Tweets