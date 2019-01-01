New York Mets
David Peterson, Mark Vientos Named Pipeline’s Mets Prospects of the Year
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Minors 5m
MLB Pipeline named Mets' prospects Mark Vientos and David Peterson as their hitting and pitching prospects of the year, respectively.Vientos, 19, spent the entire season in Columbia with the
RT @vasdrimalitis: Final standings: Mets: 88-74 Brewers: 88-74 Nationals: 87-75 Cubs: 86-76 Mets vs. Brewers in NL Wild Card game. Easy. #Mets #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @vasdrimalitis: Mets sweep Reds Brewers take 2 to Pirates Cubs lose 3 to Cards Nats drop 2 to Marlins Mets sweep Marlins Brewers drop 2 of 3 to Reds Cubs take 2 vs. Pirates Nats lose 3 of 5 to Phillies Mets win 2 vs. Braves Cubs lose 2 vs Cards Brewers win 2 vs. Rockies Nats drop 2 vs. ClevelandBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom could put the Mets in an exclusive club as NL award winners in the same season https://t.co/anrlvVVvpnTV / Radio Network
Ok but do we *have* to take him back as mayor...? 👀 #nycJUST IN: NYC Mayor de Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race. https://t.co/LS381WsaNOBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: The Mets is Brad Brach's fav team, eh? https://t.co/wQFvHoUxwABlogger / Podcaster
Now everyone is under contract https://t.co/2dGNBHya52Blogger / Podcaster
