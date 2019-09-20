New York Mets

The Mets Police
(Clickbait!) Here’s Mike Piazza’s new address at his new Miami condo! Is his deck better than mine?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The Miami Herald tells us Mike Piazza, a former 12-Time All-Star who played for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Florida Marlins, bought a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home at 4701 Meridian Ave. Via The Miami Herald Now I’m...

