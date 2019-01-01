New York Mets

Metsblog
46350110_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom looks to improve NL Cy Young Award chances as Mets start series with Reds, Friday at 7:10 on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The Mets (79-73, 3.5 GB for second Wild Card) start their three-game series with the Reds (72-81, 14.0 GB in NL Central) at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets