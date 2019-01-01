New York Mets

Open Thread: Mets vs. Reds, 9/20/19

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

Jacob deGrom continues his quest to repeat the Cy Young and the Mets look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they open a three-game series in Cincinnati.

Tweets

    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 1m
    “no matter where you put him, he knows how to play the game.” - gare the most accurate way you can describe jeff mcneil 🐿
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 6m
    RT @richmacleod: In a stunning turn of events, the Mets have zero runs in a game started by Jacob deGrom.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 8m
    Hi Gary Cohen. Everyone is talking about Luis Castillo. The Mets had a guy names Luis Castillo. My friend Andy knows why you don’t like him. Did you like my report Gary Cohen? Don’t ignore me.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 11m
    .@mlb You @MLBAM figured out how to let us all have the local radio games - whatever strong-arm or rev share you used there apply to TV. If I move to Arkansas let me watch the Mets, I am not becoming a Braves fan I will just watch Netflix and ignore your sport.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 11m
    .@mlb should see NBA NFL building national brands. We don’t watch the Knicks or Jets we watch the Warriors and Cowboys. Let the man I’ve you money and let him watch the Mets or Mariners or whoever he wants, (more)
    Ryan Snider
    @metspolice with @MLB popularity declining I can’t even watch the Mets play the Reds tonight, it’s blacked out. I live in NC and Cincinnati is an 8 hour drive, almost as far as Citi Field. Someone needs to explain to me the insane blackout policy behind this. #LGM
    metspolice.com @metspolice 15m
    Wife: “Jim, what do you want for your birthday?” Jim: “A Pete Alonso #20 Mets jersey”
    Stan NC
    @metspolice do they have more than one Alonso and more than one P Alonso? This is a really specific shirt. https://t.co/BD7o2RuJYI
