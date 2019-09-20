New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Pete Alonso goes yard for 50th homer
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 4m
Pete Alonso just won’t stop. The Mets’ super rookie hit his 50th home run of the season on Friday, going deep against Reds hurler Sal Romano for a two-run shot in the top of the
Tweets
-
Gil Must Go: Pirates killing the 1969 Mets https://t.co/hxpq63wzXJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oh ****, Mickey. Your **** is in the jackpot.Super Fan
-
I believe ToddFather is managing the Mets tonightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Make that 16 different parks after blasting his 50th HR tonight at the Great American Ball Park. #Mets #LGMPete Alonso has now homered in 15 different ballparks, the most parks with one or more HR by a rookie in a season. Preston Wilson (1999) & Josh Bell (2017) held the old mark w/ 14. Only Mike Piazza (18 in 2000) is the only Met w/ more HR in different parks in one year. #Mets https://t.co/XqWwsR9yh7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets