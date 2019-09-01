New York Mets

Mets Merized
46672020_thumbnail

Pete Alonso Breaks Mets’ Extra-Base Hits Record

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

With his 50th home run of the season during the eighth inning of the New York Mets' series opener versus the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in southeast Ohio, Pete Alonso broke a three

Tweets