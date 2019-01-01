New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets' Pete Alonso becomes second rookie in baseball history to hit 50 home runs
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Pete Alonso became just the second rookie in baseball history to hit 50 home runs.
Tweets
-
Gil Must Go: Pirates killing the 1969 Mets https://t.co/hxpq63wzXJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oh ****, Mickey. Your **** is in the jackpot.Super Fan
-
I believe ToddFather is managing the Mets tonightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Make that 16 different parks after blasting his 50th HR tonight at the Great American Ball Park. #Mets #LGMPete Alonso has now homered in 15 different ballparks, the most parks with one or more HR by a rookie in a season. Preston Wilson (1999) & Josh Bell (2017) held the old mark w/ 14. Only Mike Piazza (18 in 2000) is the only Met w/ more HR in different parks in one year. #Mets https://t.co/XqWwsR9yh7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets