Mets slugger Pete Alonso becomes second rookie in MLB history to hit 50 homers

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 4m

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso blasted his 50th home run of the season on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds. It was a tremendous piece of hitting, with Alonso taking a down-and-away pitch and crushing it 437 feet to right-center field.

Tweets