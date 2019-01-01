New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Flvy3akmpqijbzzioq5b

deGrom throws gem to keep Wild hopes alive

by: Jeff Wallner MLB: Mets 14s

Jacob deGrom made his case for a second straight Cy Young Award with seven shutout innings, and Pete Alonso became the first Mets player to hit 50 home runs in a season in an 8-1 win over the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday night. Alonso’s

Tweets