New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso hits majors-leading 50th home run, putting another big record within reach - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Sep 20, 2019 at 10:58 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 48s

Alonso is now two home runs shy of tying Aaron Judge's rookie home-run record

Tweets