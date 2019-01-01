New York Mets
Tweets
-
Mets Crush Three Homers To Pummel Reds 8-1 | Metsmerized Online https://t.co/SKKYxIkteA
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Pete Alonso hits 50th HR, Jacob deGrom strengthens Cy Young case as Mets beat Reds to keep hope alive @DeeshaThosar; Gleyber Torres injury scare as Yankees falls to Blue Jays -- https://t.co/wf1vTTOyha https://t.co/N1YmPkKpGb
-
The Brewers won. The Mets are 3.5 games behind Milwaukee for the last NL playoff spot. With nine games left, their elimination number is six.
-
Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso after they both homered: "I think mine went farther." (Note: Alonso's went farther.)
-
Second half home runs: Jeff McNeil has hit 16 home runs in the second half. That's more than Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Trevor Story, Christian Yelich, and Ketel Marte.
-
a happier polar bear does not existPolar bear got his paws on a souvenir. 5️⃣0️⃣ #MetsWin https://t.co/wZHPS1t9Nh
