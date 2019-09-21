New York Mets

Pete Alonso is two dingers away from tying Aaron Judge for rookie home run mark - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 28s

The first Met to hit 50 home runs in a season. The second rookie ever to hit 50 home runs. While racking up accolades, Pete Alonso is keeping the Mets in the wild card race.

