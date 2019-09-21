New York Mets

New York Post
46674685_thumbnail

Mets’ Pete Alonso put his name in ‘ridiculous’ home run company

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 4m

CINCINNATI — Pete Alonso’s power is crazy. How crazy? Alonso crushed his 50th home run of the season Friday night, an epic 437-foot, eighth-inning rocket to the Riverboat Power Stacks in

Tweets