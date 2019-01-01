New York Mets

A complete list of every 50-homer season

by: Sarah Langs

Fifty home runs in a season is quite the accomplishment. There have been just 46 50-homer seasons in Major League history. The story of 50-homer seasons begins with the Live Ball Era, in 1920, when Babe Ruth hit 54. In fact, nobody other than Ruth...

