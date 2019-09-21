New York Mets

Metstradamus
46678914_thumbnail

What would a New York Mets' playoff roster look like?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

The New York Mets are still alive for the playoffs even if the odds of actually getting to the Wild Card game remain slim. Even if the Mets can’t finish the job and get to the postseason, it …

Tweets