Ali Sanchez Shows Off Defensive Prowess in Scorpions Win

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 6m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Scottsdale Scorpions (3-0) 3, Glendale Desert Dogs (0-3) 2 Box ScoreDH Luis Carpio: 1-for-3, BB, K | .333 AVG/.833 OPSC Ali Sanchez: 1-for-4, K | .250 AVG/.5

