New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46681069_thumbnail

Alonso 'the most remarkable thing' in baseball

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 13s

The last time I spoke to Dennis Braun, who was Pete Alonso's coach at Plant High in Tampa, Fla., was six weeks ago. Alonso had just hit his 37th home run. At that point in the season, he had the same number of home runs as Cody Bellinger, was two

Tweets