New York Mets

Metsblog
46343316_thumbnail

Wilson Ramos opens up on Noah Syndergaard situation as Mets postseason push continues

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

After the past two weeks featured mixed performances with Noah Syndergaard and Wilson Ramos as the Mets -- from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to manager Mickey Callaway -- mulled the pitcher-catcher combination, Ramos has broken his silence.

Tweets