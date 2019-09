RT @ 1975Topps : Card #290 - Jon Matlack #Mets 1975: Matlack was the winning pitcher and co-MVP of the All Star Game. He went 16-12, 3.38 ERA with 154 strikeouts in 228.2 IP. On 6/12/75 Matlack pitched a complete game 3-hit shutout, with 6 strikeouts in Mets 2-0 victory over Los Angeles. #Topps