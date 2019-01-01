New York Mets

Metsblog
46634548_thumbnail

WATCH: No. 8 Citi Field Moment - Mike Piazza

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Citi and SNY bring you the Top 10 Moments in Citi Field history! After a fan vote, coming in at No. 8 is when the Mets retired Mike Piazza's No. 31 on July 30, 2016.

Tweets